March 19: Another Round

What’s on Tap: What have you always wanted to know about Boise State Public Radio? This is your chance to ask the questions and find answers about the ins and outs of public radio.

How is Boise State Public Radio funded? What kinds of programming do we offer? How do we serve rural communities?

Join us for this unique installment of Another Round and mingle with Samantha Wright, Troy Oppie, Erik Jones, and Kristin Jackson of Boise State Public Radio to learn all about what we do, every day! Enjoy your first beverage free from Mad Swede and receive our signature stainless steel tumbler with a small donation.

When: Wednesday, March 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mad Swede Brew Hall

816 W Bannock

Boise, ID 83702

This event is FREE and all ages are welcome!