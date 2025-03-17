Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Our beloved music host Arthur Balinger has retired after 47 years on-air. And though there is no way to replace the legendary music host, Boise State Public Radio Music has debuted new hosts and programs from a range of genres on our schedule to keep listeners grooving. 🎶

Mondays 10 p.m. – Midnight

Monday nights will now include two new eclectic shows. At 10 p.m. you’ll find The Neon Brown Radio Hour hosted by Kristi Allen. The new locally-hosted show will light up your ears and excite your senses with a mix of musicians and styles from around the world.

At 11 p.m. each Monday Ben Vaughn brings his musical slant to listeners on The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn . The program – which mixes rock, blues, jazz, folk, soul, rhythm and blues, country, bossa nova, movie soundtracks, easy listening and more – runs on stations across the country and now graces listeners for the first time in Idaho.

Tuesdays 10 p.m. – Midnight

Tuesdays after Echoes, Boise State Public Radio Music will now broadcast Hearts of Space : a syndicated program that started in 1973 and went national on public radio a decade later. Dubbed "Slow Music for Fast Times," Host Stephen Hill’s goal is to bring you great music and deepen your understanding of ambient, space and contemplative music.

Thursdays 10 p.m. – Midnight

Same name, same time … new host. Fluid Drive will now highlight an amalgam of blues, R&B, soul, jazz and rock n’ roll. Celia Leber takes the reins of the longstanding Thursday show and shares her love of radio and her favorite musical selections with you each week.

Friday nights 10 p.m. – Midnight

Liquid Biscuits host Wesley De calls his show an American Roots Music Café. Tune in Fridays at 10 p.m. for a weekly showcase of string music from the traditional to the contemporary including local and regional artists in addition to national names. Old-timey tunes for new-timey times with 'One Lick Wesley.’

Fridays at 11 p.m., we continue to bring live recordings of the Grateful Dead to the airwaves on Boise State Public Radio Music. Official Tapes aka "Dead Air" shares live concert recordings, studio releases and rare highlights from the vault. Host Corey Edmundson grew up in southwest Idaho and was influenced by Victor Pacania, Arthur Balinger and other KBSU pioneers.

Saturdays Midnight – 6 a.m.

As a lead-in to our popular program lineup on Saturdays, early mornings now include offerings from Boise State Public Radio’s Jazz service, PubJazz, from midnight to 6 a.m.

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The Jazz Mission welcomes local saxophonist and jazz aficionado Sandon Mayhew who has a desire to share his favorite recordings and a unique passion for the genre with listeners across the Gem State on this brand new program.

Sundays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Since its inception as a student station, Sunday Concert Hall has featured classical works on Sunday afternoons. The program will continue to share compositions from the classical repertoire and welcomes new host Craig Purdy who is a classically-trained violinist and the director of orchestras with Boise State University’s Music Department.

Boise State Public Radio / KBSU Archives While Arthur Balinger has seen many changes over his decades working for Boise State Public Radio, some things have always stayed the same: his dedication to music and the the length of his magnificent beard.

Arthur Balinger has been an inimitable feature of KBSU/Boise State Public Radio Music since 1977 and he has always shared his keen knowledge of artists from many genres to bring immersive shows to listeners. Through his long career, he has hosted tens of thousands of program hours and shared many hundreds of thousands of songs with Idahoans. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him as the man, the myth, the bearded legend rides off to the cosmic plane. You can send him well-wishes at his e-mail address abalinge@boisestate.edu.

