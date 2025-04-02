Spring 2025 Thank You Gifts

Spring drive progress | Help us reach our goal!

Spring is in the air ... which means it is time for our Spring Membership Drive. Boise State Public Radio relies on our audience to keep the important news on air and online.

Now is the time where you can make an impact with your gift. And in return, we have a few things that we can give to you.

Support Boise State Public Radio today by clicking here or call 208-426-1190.



Boise State Public Radio Dad Hats

The geese are out and about, so we brought back our goose dad hat from a couple years back. This dark green hat features the winged creature talking into a microphone ... which would never happen in real life but imagine what it would say. 🤔

And if you're not the biggest fan of geese, we also have our news daddy hat available. You don't have to be a parent to be a news daddy, you just have to be passionate about spreading the word.

You can get these hats for just $25 each, no monthly payment necessary. Click here to get yours.

Early bird gets the ... bird feeder

Get a special Boise State Public Radio bird feeder to make all of our feathered friends happy for the spring. With an easy to-fill container and two ledges for birds to sit and eat on, your house will be the most popular one on the block.

Garden Pack

Spring and summer are the perfect seasons to dig into your garden! If Boise State Public Radio is your go-to companion while you plant, prune, and weed, we have a special thank-you gift just for you. Our garden pack includes a set of essential tools, a sun hat to keep you cool, and a kneeling pad for extra comfort—everything you need to garden with ease.

With a donation of $15 a month or $180 a year, you can choose the garden pack to help your garden thrive.



Camping Kit

As summer approaches, it also means camping season is coming up fast. We want to make sure you are prepared for wherever you pitch your tent with our Camping kit! For $15 a month or $180 a year you will get a carabiner camping mug that clips almost anywhere, a picnic blanket to lay out and enjoy the sun, and socks to keep your feet warm!

Not only will be enjoying the outdoors but you will also be representing your favorite station as well!



River Kit

Everyone loves spending time on the rivers and lakes we have here in beautiful Idaho. There is nothing like enjoying the water on a hot summer day! The River Kit will be perfect companion for your long summer days enjoying the best of what Idaho has to offer!

In the River Kit, you will get a cooling towel, sunglasses, fan and a mesh tote all for $15 a month or a one time gift $180.



Babbel Digital Subscription

You might be really interested in this one when you see what our Grand Prize Sweepstakes is! If you donate just $12 a month, or a one-time gift of $144 you can choose a year-long subscription to Babbel as a thank you gift. With the Babbel app you will have access to 14 different languages and the ability to learn at your own pace!



New York Times Games

We've all been playing Connections ... right? Or Wordle? Strands? If you support Boise State Public Radio today for $12 a month or a one-time donation of $144, you can play these games all year long, with full access to the games and their archives. You'll also be able to track your stats across all your devices.

Trip to Italy

Think of this: a trip for two to Italy. Two nights in the heart of Rome at Hotel Ponte Sisto, followed by five nights at the Renaissance Tuscany Ciocco Resort and Spa. The resort overlooks the mountainous Serchio Valley, one of the most unexplored areas of Italy. Here guests can discover nearby quaint medieval villages, Barga and Lucca.

It’s no secret that gourmets and wine buffs descend on the hidden Tuscan valley of Garfagnana, famous for its prosciutto, pork, pecorino cheese and honey, all of which you will get to explore as part of your package at the resort. What could be better?

All this can be yours! We are also including a $1,000 gift card to help cover airfare and transportation. Call 208-426-1190 to be entered for this Grand Prize drawing, happening on Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. As a reminder all sustaining members are automatically entered.