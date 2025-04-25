May 7-8: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

As part of our ongoing dedication to bring the very best of classical music to our audiences, Boise State Public Radio is proud to partner again with the Piatigorsky Foundation to bring their annual concert series to Idaho. The Piatigorsky Foundation strives to bring live classical music to non-traditional and often underserved audiences.

This year we feature classical clarinet player Igor Begelman along with piano accompanist Anna Khanina.

Igor’s virtuosity and imagination on his instrument have been praised by critics as "remarkable display of music making" and have earned him an impressive list of prizes, engagements and honors, including Avery Fisher Career Grant awarded to outstanding American artists.

Don’t miss these two opportunities to see this live classical concert:



Keiner Park - bandshell

Wednesday, May 7 from 6-7 p.m.

1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID 83642



Wednesday, May 7 from 6-7 p.m. 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Boise State Music Department - Recital Hall room C200

Thursday, May 8 from 6-7 p.m.

2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, ID 83725

These concerts are FREE and no ticketing is required.