© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

May 7-8: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:50 AM MDT
Igor Begelman holding a clarinet
Igor Begelman
/
https://Igorbegelman.com

As part of our ongoing dedication to bring the very best of classical music to our audiences, Boise State Public Radio is proud to partner again with the Piatigorsky Foundation to bring their annual concert series to Idaho. The Piatigorsky Foundation strives to bring live classical music to non-traditional and often underserved audiences.

This year we feature classical clarinet player Igor Begelman along with piano accompanist Anna Khanina.

Igor’s virtuosity and imagination on his instrument have been praised by critics as "remarkable display of music making" and have earned him an impressive list of prizes, engagements and honors, including Avery Fisher Career Grant awarded to outstanding American artists.

Don’t miss these two opportunities to see this live classical concert:

  • Keiner Park - bandshell
    Wednesday, May 7 from 6-7 p.m.
    1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID 83642
  • Boise State Music Department - Recital Hall room C200
    Thursday, May 8 from 6-7 p.m.
    2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, ID 83725

These concerts are FREE and no ticketing is required.
Tags
Station News EventStation News
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate