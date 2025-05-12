Boise State Public Radio wins two Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 2025 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards winners. Boise State Public Radio has been honored with two awards this year in Region One, which includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

The Murrow Awards are the "embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism."

Investigative Reporting

Reporter Julie Luchetta won the award for investigative reporting for her story on Idaho law saying rape victims are entitled to a timely police report to get an abortion, but that doesn't always happen.

A woman who has been raped and wants an abortion in Idaho first has to report her assault to the authorities, then has to request a copy of her report from the police. Only then can a medical provider perform an abortion.

“Those barriers are just going to be too much for some of those victims,” said Dr. Samuel Dickman, an abortion provider in Montana. “And they will have to continue pregnancies as a result. I think that’s just incredibly tragic.”

Idaho law says rape victims are entitled to a timely police report for abortion care, but that doesn’t always happen In Idaho, women who become pregnant following a sexual assault are legally allowed to get an abortion under the law’s few exceptions. But victims navigating the requirements to receive care may find barriers in local agencies unevenly understanding – and complying with – the law.

Podcast

Host Heath Druzin and Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson won the Podcast award for Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers. Season two of the podcast takes you inside the Christian Nationalism movement, through the story of an influential far-right church, its attempt to take over a small Idaho town and a dark underbelly of abuse.

Extremely American An inside look at Christian nationalism, a movement that aims to end American democracy as we know it and install theocracy, taking rights away from the vast majority of Americans in the process. Host Heath Druzin and James Dawson report on the movement through the story of an influential far-right church, its attempt to take over a small town and a dark underbelly of abuse.

See all award winners here.