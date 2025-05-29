June 17: Wolves in the West - 30 Years of Reintroduction and the New Threats Wolves Face Today

Thirty years ago, there were virtually no wolves in the Western U.S., the result of a decades-long eradication campaign. Then in 1995, the federal government brought them back, in their most controversial wildlife program ever.

Reporters Heath Druzin, producer of the podcast Extremely American, and Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun took a 1,000-mile journey through wolf country to produce the podcast and written series Howl. They talk to the people who endured death threats, gun shots and frostbite to help spark one of nature’s greatest comebacks.

Join Boise State Public Radio and the Idaho Capital Sun on Tuesday, June 17 for a discussion around the history, reintroduction and politics of wolves. Heath and Clark will be joined by Marcie Carter, Suzanne Asha Stone and Carter Niemeyer who were key figures in bringing wolves back to the American West.

When: Tuesday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Special Event Center, in the SUB at Boise State University

1700 W University Dr. Boise, ID 83725

This event is free, with a suggested donation of $10. Register Here

*parking available directly across from the SUB in the Lincoln Garage for $5

Featured panelists:

Carter Niemeyer

Carter Niemeyer has been a state trapper for the Montana Department of Livestock, and a district supervisor for USDA Wildlife Services. As wolf management specialist for USDA, he was responsible for livestock depredation investigation, as well as wolf capture and removal. Niemeyer was the trapper and tracker who led the mission to capture the Canadian wolves that would repopulate the Northern Rockies in the 1990s. He wrote his first memoir, Wolfer, in 2010. His second memoir, Wolf Land was published in 2016. In 2025 he released a third memoir, The Other Ten Wolves: A Yellowstone Backstory.

Suzanne Asha Stone

Suzanne Asha Stone has dedicated her life to wolf conservation and coexistence. Beginning her journey in 1988 as a college intern with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nez Perce (Nimiipuu) Tribe, she contributed to early wolf activity monitoring in Idaho. A pivotal USA/Canada team member for the 1995 Yellowstone and central Idaho wolf reintroduction, she played a key role in transporting and releasing wolves and securing critical funding for the 1996 operations. In 1999, Suzanne became the western wolf restoration lead for Defenders of Wildlife, overseeing compensation programs and creating nonlethal coexistence strategies to address wolf and livestock conflicts.

Marcie Carter

Marcie D. Carter was born and raised in Lewiston, Idaho, she is an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Marcie has a BS in Biology from Lewis Clark State College and an MS in Wildlife Resources from the UI. She is currently working on a PhD in Natural Resources at the UI-CNR. Marcie works full time with the Nez Perce Tribe-Department of Fisheries Resource Management-Watershed Division as the Watershed Coordinator.

Heath Druzin and Clark Corbin

Heath Druzin is a reporter and podcaster who covers extremism, politics and the environment. His series Extremely American looks at the intersection between extremist groups and mainstream politics. He has reported for outlets such as NPR, BBC and the Daily Beast.

Clark Corbin reports on politics, the environment, public lands and climate change for the Idaho Capital Sun, part of the States Newsroom network.

Corbin has followed stories deep into the backcountry of Yellowstone National Park, abandoned mines of Central Idaho and the halls of the Idaho State Capitol.

Listen to Howl on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.