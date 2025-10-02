-
NPR's Life Kit offers tips on staying motivated to move with research-backed strategies.
-
A new study finds that a moderate level of exercise may lower some people's chances of getting cancer.
-
A new CDC report finds that more than 85% of U.S. adults 65 and older are not getting enough exercise. All adults should get moderate aerobic activity and weight or resistance training every week.
-
With much of the U.S. sweltering this summer, even avid runners, hikers and bikers are wilting. We've got 10 strategies from experts on how to exercise without keeling over.