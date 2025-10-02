© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How just five minutes a day can boost your health and happiness

By Samantha Wright
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
University of Idaho Extension

What if you could spend just five minutes a day to get healthier and happier?

Turns out there’s a program for that - it's called Five for Five: Five Minutes to Better Health, and it’s the brainchild of the University of Idaho Extension Program.

The idea is to take five minutes each day and do five little exercises designed to help your muscles, your heart, your bones, your balance and your peace of mind.

The idea is spreading, with Five for Five programs in states like Utah, Kansas, Virginia and North Carolina, and it’s especially popular with teachers and others who work with kids.

Kirstin Jensen is one of the lead authors of the program. She’s a professor of health and fitness and nutrition in the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences at the University of Idaho, and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.

Samantha Wright
