How just five minutes a day can boost your health and happiness

What if you could spend just five minutes a day to get healthier and happier?

Turns out there’s a program for that - it's called Five for Five: Five Minutes to Better Health, and it’s the brainchild of the University of Idaho Extension Program.

The idea is to take five minutes each day and do five little exercises designed to help your muscles, your heart, your bones, your balance and your peace of mind.

The idea is spreading, with Five for Five programs in states like Utah, Kansas, Virginia and North Carolina, and it’s especially popular with teachers and others who work with kids.