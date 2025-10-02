How just five minutes a day can boost your health and happiness
What if you could spend just five minutes a day to get healthier and happier?
Turns out there’s a program for that - it's called Five for Five: Five Minutes to Better Health, and it’s the brainchild of the University of Idaho Extension Program.
The idea is to take five minutes each day and do five little exercises designed to help your muscles, your heart, your bones, your balance and your peace of mind.
The idea is spreading, with Five for Five programs in states like Utah, Kansas, Virginia and North Carolina, and it’s especially popular with teachers and others who work with kids.
Kirstin Jensen is one of the lead authors of the program. She’s a professor of health and fitness and nutrition in the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences at the University of Idaho, and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.