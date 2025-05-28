Pride Month

-
The word pride has shifted over the millennia, from being first used to describe one of the seven deadly sins in Roman Catholic theology to becoming a global symbol for LGBTQ strength and empowerment.
In an internal memo released earlier this week, the largest health care provider in Idaho said the decision was difficult but efforts to display Pride Flags had become “increasingly contentious.”
Boise’s first Latinx Pride kicks off May 31 with drag, dance, food, and culture. All are welcome to celebrate queer Latinx voices and community at Cecil D. Andrus Park.
On Tuesday night, the Boise City Council voted 5 to 1 to adopt the LGBTQ+ flag as one of three official city flags. Both supporters and opponents showed up at City Hall.
As Idaho criminalizes gender affirming care for minors and passes a slew of anti-LGBTQ laws, a club for queer youth in Nampa celebrates two years of providing community to teens and young adults in the Treasure Valley.
One year after the Boise Pride Festival canceled a kids' drag show and some sponsors dropped support, organizers are returning with a new theme: Be Proud and Be Loud.
This Friday, Sept. 8 the 34th annual Boise Pride Festival kicks off, celebrating Idaho's LGBTQ+ community.
Let ‘Er Drag organizers say they didn’t receive public backlash after holding the first event in 2022.
This Thursday, Feb. 2 the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer space throughout Idaho.
Earlier this month, far-right activists and the Idaho Republican Party banded together to shut down a youth drag show planned during Boise’s Pride Festival, claiming it was "sexualizing" children.