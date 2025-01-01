Giselle Salas

Expertise: Community outreach, marketing, public relations

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Passionate about representation and connecting with diverse audiences

Sports environment enthusiast

Nature lover

Experience

I am a senior at Boise State and will join the Boise State Public Radio team for the spring 2025 semester, as I was fortunate enough to receive this opportunity through Voces.

I am dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and ensuring they are heard. Fluent in both Spanish and English, I specialize in bridging cultural gaps and crafting strategies that resonate with different audiences and goals. I am excited to learn more about journalism and look forward to seeing what new skills I will develop and utilize in all my future career interests.

Outside of work, I love spending time with friends and family, exploring the outdoors, going to sporting events and diving into new knowledge because I am always eager to learn. I am also a big fan of arts and crafts as I believe that everything should be personalized or else you have nothing to your name.