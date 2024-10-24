-
The West has a history of voting experimentation. Several states will consider ranked-choice electionsRanked-choice voting is on the ballot in Idaho, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon. Alaskans will also consider getting rid of their ranked-choice system.
-
In November, voters will be faced with Proposition 1. If passed the citizen initiative would do two things: open up all primaries in Idaho and create a new voting system known as ranked-choice voting.
-
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
-
Since 2011, political parties in Idaho have been able to choose to close their primary to voters who are not affiliated with their party. However, in November voters will be faced with Prop 1, which could change that.