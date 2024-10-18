Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 18, 2024
An update on the Thomas Creech case, how Proposition 1 would change Idaho's elections, the District 15 race could have a statewide impact and a proposed expressway has received disapproval from hundreds of east Idaho residents.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Ian Max Stevenson with the Idaho Statesman
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television