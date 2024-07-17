© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new film explores the issue of ranked choice voting

By Staff
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:20 PM MDT
The Flicks
/
Idahoans will be considering an open primaries initiative this November, which includes a ranked choice voting component.

A new film called "Majority Rules" looks at this issue and there’s a sold out special screening on Wednesday, July 17, at The Flicks in Boise, which will include a panel discussion after the film. Former Gov. Butch Otter will be there, as will the director of the film, AJ Schnack.

The Flicks is working to get the film on the schedule in the future, for more people to watch. Schnack sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice for a preview of the screening.

