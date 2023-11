Update

Both KBSC 91.9 and K228CZ 93.5 in Cambridge are back on air.

Original post

KBSC 91.9 in Cambridge and K228CZ 93.5 in Cambridge are off the air due to an internet circuit going down shortly after midnight. Engineerings are working to reroute them.

The internet service provider has been contacted and is working on restoration. We don't have an ETA at this time.