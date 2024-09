At long last, our listening audience in the Salmon area can enjoy all three of our programming feeds.

BSPR News has moved to 90.1 FM.

BSPR Music is now at 88.5 FM.

BSPR Jazz is now at 91.9 FM.

Also in Challis, our stations can be heard:

BSPR News on 89.7 FM

BSPR Music on 91.3 FM

BSPR Jazz on 88.1 FM

A listing of all our stations is on this page.