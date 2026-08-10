All McCall stations operating at low power (Aug. 19)

Update (Aug. 19): McCall stations are operating at low power in the near future while engineers work on a repair or replacement of part of the RF system.

Update (Aug. 18): Engineers will be on-site 8/19 performing additional troubleshooting, and as a result, McCall signals will be intermittent for most of the day.

Update (Aug. 12): A faulty combiner at the McCall/Brundage site is likely causing the issues across those stations. Current station status for this service area:



KBSK, off air

KBSM, low power, reduced coverage

KBSQ, full power, but may be reduced to 50%, reduced coverage

Original post: Boise State Public Radio engineers are aware of technical issues preventing some or all McCall-area stations from transmitting at full power, or at all. The team will do its best to identify and correct the issues in as timely a manner as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience while we work through this.