We are BSPR – get to know us!

Some of us you may hear on-air, others you may see online and there's probably a good portion of the staff at Boise State Public Radio you may have never met.

Sure, we've got our staff page with our bios and those help introduce us, but we wanted to peel back the layers even more, like perhaps you're getting to know us over a cup of coffee ☕️ .

Let's introduce you to some of the team so far:

Cheryl Blauer

Meet Cheryl, our Gift Processing Coordinator

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A mother

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

I couldn't - presentations give me anxiety.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Is there such a thing as not working?

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Have not attended any local bands.... I like all music, no favorite

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

On-air host .... I do not like to talk to the public

What is one thing you are really into?

Reading

Valerie Martindale

Meet Valerie, our Office Manager

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A Marine Biologist

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Treasure Valley Nonprofits and why they are important to me. Specifically, BSPR, Treasure Valley Children's Theater and Community Cakes.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Spend time with my family and friends doing outdoor stuff.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I love my dogs, but I'd have to say cats now.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Probably Classic Rock, but I can listen to almost anything, especially if it's live.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Social Media coordinator because I only know how to do like two things on FB and the rest would be dark.

What is one thing you are really into?

Musical Theater!

Miriam Cruz Campuzano

Meet Miriam, one of our Accounting Assistants

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A doctor

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Cooking

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Spend time with my family and friends and explore new places

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Both -- I love animals with personality

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I listen to a little bit of everything -- I love live music. I really enjoy local artists like Wesley George and bands around Boise.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering -- heights and I are not friends

What is one thing you are really into?

Collecting moments

Brian Dyer

Meet Brian, one of our Producer/Operator Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A rock star!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Elliott Smith

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Playing music.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

My favorite genre is definitely indie rock, but my favorite local artist at the moment is Daughter Lotus.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Anything where I have to record my voice, I don’t like hearing my own voice on playback.

What is one thing you are really into?

Wikipedia rabbitholes.

Paul Bolkeman

Meet Paul, one of our Engineering Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Theoretical physicist

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Mental models of the mind

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Surf, Snowboard, Wakeboarding, Climbing, Side Projects

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Definitely a parrot... but a colorful one, not one of those boring mono colored fellas

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

My taste is constantly changing, currently I'm listening to more pop songs.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Live broadcasting seems very difficult to me. The ability to continuously and consistently talk on a topic without stuttering or stopping is amazing to me.

What is one thing you are really into?

Most interested: Psychology

Close second: Physics

Sabin Vevig

Meet Sabin, one of our Producer/Operator Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Lightning McQueen

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The Asheville, NC band Wednesday

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Riding my bike, and playing guitar (not at the same time)

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

The giant anteater

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Alternative country

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I don't have any media ethics training so I fear I would be a poor journalist/reporter

What is one thing you are really into?

Rock skipping

Bailey Collins

Meet Bailey, one of our Digital Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A professional supercross racer

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

My beliefs

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Snowboard and hang out with friends

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Both!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Ska Punk!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Probably the financial side of things

What is one thing you are really into?

The extreme sports industry

Jaime Geary

Meet Jaime, one of our Newsroom Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A screenwriter!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Jon Arbuckle, Garfield's owner

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Writing fiction

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats!!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love synth rock!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Business Manager - I never did very well in math :p

What is one thing you are really into?

Garfield!

Isaac Fishman

Meet Isaac, one of our Digital Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An Astrophysicist

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The Detroit Lions, Pokemon, History of the Jewish people, History of America.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Play basketball

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

cats, but when they get scratchy i get scared

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Favorite Genre of music is 70s Alternative Rock

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Security, Val's job. I'd just be like: It's fine, come in.

What is one thing you are really into?

The Detroit Lions

Casper Sharp

Meet Casper, our Student Events Assistant

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An artist!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Moon Knight comics and lore

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Draw and listen to music

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs all the way for me

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Industrial rock!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I would not be a good replacement for Kristin... all those meetings sounds like my nightmare

What is one thing you are really into?

Making playlists

Jaxon Holmes

Meet Jaxon, one of our Newsroom Interns

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An actress!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

"What we can learn from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Friendship"

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love baking, rewatching TV shows I love (and have seen multiple times already) and spending time with friends!

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I love my dogs... but I am a cat person at heart.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I am super into folk music and indie pop.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I think I would fail miserably at fund development. Math and money are not my strong suit.

What is one thing you are really into?

I am incredibly passionate about speech and debate.

Ella Prichard

Meet Ella, our Student Development Assistant

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Artist

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

2015 Pride and Prejudice Movie

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Traveling

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats!!!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love Classic rock, Indie, Country, anything really (Not Rap)

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Producer, me and computers do NOT get along.

What is one thing you are really into?

Travel

Sydney Roberts

Meet Sydney, one of our Student Accounting Assistants

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A doctor. Unfortunately this did not work because I get so queezy at the sight of blood and cannot imagine spending my days in a hospital.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Why Folklore is the best Taylor Swift album.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love to ski (unfortunately not much of that this year), I spend most weekends up on the hill with my cousin. I like to run and am currently training for the Race to Robie Creek. I play for the Boise State Women's Club Lacrosse team, I am president and captain this year. I coach for a middle school club team during the summers and the fall, that is one of the most rewarding things that I have done the past few years. I did a lot of ceramics in high school but have not picked it up in college, mostly due to lack of resources, but I would love to have my own wheel/kiln/workshop set up when I am a little bit older. I love spending time with my roommates, I have had the same roommates since freshman year so we have some really great memories together. I am a junior this year at Boise State studying accounting so that takes up a lot of my free time, but I am really excited to earn my degree and start working in the field! I plan to get my CPA in the next few years. I love to go camping and spending time outside. I love reading in my hammock by the Boise River.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs! Most definitely always dogs!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

My favorite band is for sure Fleetwood Mac.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Radio host! Get me back in the spreadsheets.

What is one thing you are really into?

I put so much in the above question I feel like that kind of covers most of my interests! If I had to pick it would be spending time outside running and skiing. But I truly am excited to start working and learn more, I dedicate so much of my time to school and work because I love learning about the topics.

Megan DuPre

Meet Megan, our Business Manager

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Flight Attendant

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Logistics of running an event and cooking Thanksgiving dinner

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Travel, Photography & Volunteer Coordinating

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I have a palm tree at home & two plants in my office.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Jeff Crosby

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering because they climb towers.

What is one thing you are really into?

Photography & Organizing

Eric Fredricey

Meet Eric, our Chief Engineer

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Extreme Jetskier! (like you know, the ones who flip in the air and dive under water and jump over stuff!)....I'm still alive, so that didn't happen

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Musical album recording and live audio production. Also, how to make a compelling timelapse sequence!

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Walking the dog with my wife and daughter, playing board games with my daughter, home improvement projects and snowboarding when the girls let me go!

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Both my wife and I had English Springer Spaniels when we were kids, and now we have one as a family and she is the little sister to my daughter, but we all love her...I mean, have you seen springer spaniel ears flapping when they run?! I like cats too...very regal, and we have a pet duck as well!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I really like good danceable funk music that has a solid kick beat. Mix that with reggae and a touch of soul...like the band "The Lions" older music and you have me grooving for hours. I also like this local artist named Valarie Mulberry too for her original and thoughtful lyrics!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Underwriting sales(cause I may not be pushy enough to make a good deal), or business office stuff

What is one thing you are really into?

Thinking of life from a photographic perspective: natural framing, colors, lighting, shading, layers, capturing a moment...

Christian Koppenhafer

Meet Christian, one of our Corporate Support Representatives

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Knife skills and cooking.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Overseas travel.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I had cats growing up but dogs for the past quarter century so I'm going to say Red Panda.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I don't do favorites, but original bands I like would be Far From Giants and Motorflower. My musical tastes are diverse. I enjoy jazz, classical, rock, metal, some pop, disco, funk, Motown style, blues, and even some opera.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

The business office. Too many spreadsheets and accounting issues.

What is one thing you are really into?

Performing live music.

Pierre

Meet Pierre, our Field Reporter, Parachuting Unit

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Ah, when I was just a small castor floating down the Boise River, I dreamed of being... un explorateur du ciel! A sky explorer! I used to watch parachutes drift like giant maple leaves and think, “Oui, one day, that will be me!”

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Easy — proper tail aerodynamics while parachuting! I could also lecture about how to pack a chute so you don’t end up in a pine tree... again.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I enjoy nibbling on aspen bark by the river while listening to All Things Considered. Très relaxing. Sometimes I practice my landings off the old bridge — strictly for fun, of course.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Hmm... dogs are too barky, cats too sneaky. I prefer ducks. We share an appreciation for water landings.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I adore Idaho folk and bluegrass — music that feels like the sound of river currents and wind through the trees.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Definitely anything involving delicate studio equipment. My tail tends to accidentally press buttons and knock over microphones.

What is one thing you are really into?

Public radio pledge drives! I love the excitement, the teamwork, the tote bags... and the snacks. Especially the snacks.

Patty Trent

Meet Patty Trent, one of our Corporate Support Representatives

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Professional Tennis Player

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Hahahahaha this makes me laugh and for anyone who knows me, this question would make them laugh too. How to market your business, anything to do with gemology (diamonds, pearls, colored stones, Astrology and Kenya, Africa and truthfully, that's about it. HAH!

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

ALL and any summer sports/activities, Kayaking, swimming, biking, camping, yard work and outdoor concerts.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

BOTH! and ALL Animals

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

THIS is impossible to answer....BUT....today I'd say Southern Rock (Widespread Panic, Black Crows etc.)

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Business manager....in the 15 years of working here, I've seen a few Business managers come and go and what they have to do?....It looks SO hard and challenging to me. My brain simply doesn't work that way nor do I have the patience for what they do.

What is one thing you are really into?

Tie: Doing random acts of kindness anonymously and watching a total solar eclipse

Parker Aguinaga

Meet Parker Aguinaga, our Drive and Acquisition Coordinator

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Growing up, I was convinced I was going to be a doctor. I always watched medical dramas like ER. I loved the fast-paced energy and the idea of helping people in intense moments. But somewhere along the way, I realized I definitely don’t have the stomach for hospital life… now I try to stay as far away from them as possible (haha)!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Honestly, I could probably give a talk on just about any topic! I really enjoy diving into research and learning new things. But my go-to subjects would be women’s rights, international travel tips, and navigating the process of earning a master’s degree. I love sharing what I've learned with others!

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Spending time with my family and friends is my favorite way to recharge. Whether it’s a cozy night at home or a spontaneous weekend getaway, I love being around my favorite people.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Definitely both! I grew up in a house full of dogs, but I’ve also lived with plenty of cats thanks to roommates and family members. I’m a big animal lover.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

R&B has my heart. I grew up listening to artists like Prince, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu—my family made sure I had a solid foundation in ‘70s and ‘80s music!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering, without a doubt. I have a lot of respect for our engineers because their job is so technical and detail heavy. I wouldn’t even know where to begin! It’s an incredibly important role, but it’s definitely not my strong suit.

What is one thing you are really into?

I love astrology. It fascinates me that it’s one of the oldest recorded systems of study in human history. As a Gemini, I appreciate the variety and nuance it brings. I think there’s something in astrology that everyone can find interesting or relatable.

Bethany Taylor

Meet Bethany Taylor, our Event Coordinator

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A professional dancer!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Intro to cell biology

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

To be out running/walking along the river.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs forever.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

So many, but PLAYDEAD is great.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Hosting on air; too much pressure!

What is one thing you are really into?

Anything that involves water (swimming, floating, boating, etc.)

Arthur Balinger

Meet Arthur Balinger, music show host/producer

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Baseball player

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The assassination of JFK

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Reading, birdwatching and watching movies, ping pong

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Classical, Blues, Jazz and Rock

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Business Management

What is one thing you are really into?

Playing baseball

Michael de Yoanna

Meet Michael de Yoanna our Managing Editor, Mountain West News Bureau

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A pirate with an eye patch.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The ongoing issues that military veterans are facing.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Either riding my road bike with friends or spending time with my family.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dog!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love music with cool guitars and bass that's driven by a raw drum beat.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Chief Engineer, because I'm pretty sure my over-reliance on duct tape would catch up with me.

What is one thing you are really into?

Playing guitar.

James Baker

Meet James Baker our Assistant Program Director

What did you want to be when you grew up?

On the radio

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Radio programming - cooking in my kitchen (specialties Turkey Burgers, Spaghetti & Guacamole).

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Walk & play with my dog Rusty or playStation (Madden 2025) with my son

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dog! Rusty is my master.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

All especially EDM

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Traffic (setting up - merging Markettron)

What is one thing you are really into?

Watching my son at Idaho IceWorld when he figure skates competitively or performs like in the Christmas show (Jingle Blades December 6 & 7)

Hannah Gardsoki

Meet Hannah Gardoski, our Idaho Matters Assistant Producer.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A journalist!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

I really wish I had a better answer for this, but I don’t, so I’ll be honest and say the Gilmore Girls series.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Reading or, if caught without a book, anything crafty.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

No contest—I'm a dog person all the way.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I grew up on a lot of Joan Baez, Pentangle and Joni Mitchell, so predictably folk music.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Anything involving computers. If the problem can’t be solved by me turning the device off and then back on, I’m useless. Thank goodness for our engineers.

What is one thing you are really into?

My husband's cooking. His spaghetti sauce recipe is unmatched.

Skylar Rogers

Meet Skylar Rogers, our Digital News Intern.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a marine biologist!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Dutch Bros history, drink making procedures, secret menu recipes... I've worked there a looooong time.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

When I'm not working I love being outside, going to cute coffee shops and concerts, and spending time with my friends and family. I also like going on trips whenever I can fit one in!

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I love both, but I have a huge soft spot for specifically all black cats.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love a lot of different music! Recently I've been listening to a lot of indie, folk, and alternative folk.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I would be terrible at anything relating to finances or accounting. My brain and numbers are like oil and water.

What is one thing you are really into?

I am really into traveling, and spend a lot of time researching places I want to go in the future. My favorite places I've been so far are Spain and Costa Rica.

Lew Holmes

Meet Lew Holmes, our Drive and Acquisition Coordinator.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

As a kid, I wanted to be a backup dancer. I used to tell my grandparents that I was going to perform with my favorite singers one day, but unfortunately I'm one of the most uncoordinated people you will ever meet.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The 2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the battle between Mercedes and Red Bull... I could probably go on for hours if we're honest.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love learning and discovering new things, so outside of work I'm either traveling for concerts, book signings, or comic conventions. If I can't squeeze in a road trip then I'm usually in bed, buried under a mountain of blankets while reading (I have a tendency to finish a book in one sitting because I'm so captivated).

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Both - I love my 70lb. blue heeler who thinks he's the size of a cat, and our cat who thinks he's the size of my 70lb blue heeler.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'm a giant kpop fan but also really enjoy indie and rock music!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering. While hearing about what our engineering team is working on is always exciting (and really cool) I'm far too clumsy to do what they do. Climbing towers and working on servers would not be a good mix and I'd probably break something by accident.

What is one thing you are really into?

One Piece - Last year, one of my friends recommended that I watch the live action that had just been released and I loved the story so much that I began watching all 1115 episodes of the original anime.

Sophia Darlings

Meet Sophia Darlings, our Newsroom Intern.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a YouTuber. While I was for a little bit throughout high school, I realized I was more into the behind-the-scenes realm!

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

I would easily give a 30-minute presentation on why Californians moving to Idaho is a positive change and not a negative impact to the state's culture.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

When I'm not in the office scriptwriting, interviewing, and recording, you can catch me at my mom's house eating a heart-fulfilling home cooked meal and binge-watching The Conjuring horror movie franchise.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

CATS 100%! Exhibit A: My handsome tuxedo boy, Archie!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

From indie-pop and electro-pop to pop-rock and bubblegum-pop, I will always be a multi-pop-genre girly until the day I die!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

If it involves engineering, I would be an absolute lost cause. My brain cannot physically and emotionally handle the amount of knowledge it takes to know how technology actually works.

What is one thing you are really into?

I love to expand my record collection at any point possible (currently have over 300 vinyls). It is a very expensive hobby, but if it is done right, it can become a massive profit.

Mónica Esquivel

Meet Mónica Esquivel, our Voces News Intern.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Ever since kindergarten, I have wanted to be several things: a teacher, an engineer, a veterinarian... then I took a speech and communication course and everything changed.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

I could easily educate others about Hispanic and Latin American cultures because they are fascinating and colorful. They have rich histories, flavorful foods, and beautiful traditions to share with others. They have also contributed a great deal to art, architecture, and science.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I have many hobbies and interests! I might be walking on the Greenbelt enjoying the fresh air, or spending time with family and friends. When I need a challenge, I love solving puzzles and playing video games. I like drawing, crocheting, or playing my guitar and writing songs when I'm feeling creative. Last but not least, I am always up for watching a good film or TV series.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs! I am open to cats and most other pets, but I cannot handle spiders or snakes. I currently have an adorable Toy Cockapoo named Chiquis (a nickname meaning "small" or "little" in Spanish), and she constantly makes me smile. She loves cuddles, fluffing her blanket, and putting on fashion shows with her favorite outfits.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I think people might be genuinely surprised to peruse my Spotify playlists. My musical tastes span multiple decades, genres, and languages. Honestly, I will try listening to anything at least once.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Most likely anything accounting-related, because true story...... math homework made me cry daily until about 8th or 9th grade. Numbers just don't like me and frankly, I don't like them much either.

What is one thing you are really into?

Pretty much anything Disney-related. If it comes from the house of mouse, I'm in! I am building my mouse ears collection like there is no tomorrow.

Troy Oppie

Meet Troy, our All Things Considered Host.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

It varied with age; from fireman to fisherman to carpenter to audio nerd to sportscaster.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Homebrewing beer

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I really enjoy being with my family, but I do typically enjoy cooking and home improvement

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

I cannot tell which I like more because there's just too much pet hair at my house to know which sheds less. The dog really likes me though. we're the dudes of the house.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'm a fan of jazz/funk/soul primarily, with some hiphop and classic rock vibes showing up occasionally too. Lyrics are always second place to a good beat, good baseline and/or a good melody.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I'm sure I would be a terrible boss; I don't have the professional patience for budgets. I've actually worked in a lot of different roles within public radio when I was younger and I KNOW I'm terrible at working with membership databases and fundraising! Some days I'm pretty terrible at the job I have now! But, as my former TV colleague J Bates used to say, 'good or bad, it's all on its way to Pluto'

What is one thing you are really into?

Home DIY projects (OMG I've become my dad)

Erik Jones

Meet Erik, our Program Director.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An automotive engineer

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The sport of lacrosse

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Gardening, traveling, tinkering and listening to music

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

My personality aligns best with cats but my family currently hosts a menagerie with a dog and a number of rabbits.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Growing up in Idaho my formative years were steeped in grunge music and indie rock from the Northwest Passage so I'd be remiss if I didn't say the inimitable Built to Spill. That said, I have a deep appreciation for jazz, hip-hop, rap, bluegrass, punk rock, world music and reggae.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I don't think I'd be a very good reporter, my storytelling game is lacking.

What is one thing you are really into?

Midlife

Julie Luchetta

Meet Julie, our Canyon County Reporter.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a wildlife documentary filmmaker.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The geo-cultural politics of Eurovision

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

The honest answer is probably eating. Close second napping.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

No preference. I'll pet any animal that will let me.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I have recently discovered the Boise band Hillfolk Noir and their genre of music called 'junkerdash.' Good stuff.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Predictably, anything computer and tech related stuff the engineering department folks do on a daily basis.

What is one thing you are really into?

Other than Eurovision? Pasta.

Rachel Cohen

Meet Rachel, our Environment and Outdoors Reporter.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An architect

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Women's professional soccer

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Skiing, hiking or biking outdoors. And cooking! Right now, I'm trying out some new soups.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs, for sure. But cat videos warm my heart.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Some combo of alternative/indie/pop

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I would really need to study up in order to be a mediocre music host.

What is one thing you are really into?

Printmaking! It's been a while -- since high school -- but it's a lot of fun.

Tom Michael

Meet Tom, our General Manager

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Oceanographer. Now I am more interested in mountains and rivers.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

U.S. history.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Family time. (I also like being in the Idaho outdoors.)

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

We have 6 chickens!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Whatever Carl and Tamara play on Saturday mornings on Boise State Public Radio Music. Plus "American Routes" on Saturday afternoons.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Eric, one of our engineers, always reminds me of the "general" in the title General Manager and says that, by definition, I have to be able & willing to do parts of all the jobs. But even by that standard, I can answer that I am master of none.

What is one thing you are really into?

I read a lot of national political news. Sometimes referred to as "doom-scrolling."

Katie Kloppenburg

Meet Katie, our Digital Content Coordinator

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A teacher or pop star

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Bread making. I got really into it over the past few years and have a thriving sourdough starter named Gretchen.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Working on my (possibly) over-ambitious "Eeveelution" cross stitch, reading next to the river or taking my cats on walks around the neighborhood in their backpacks.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Why not both?

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Indie pop

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Any type of on air position because I cannot talk correctly ever

What is one thing you are really into?

I am actually a grandma and spend my weekends and evenings cross stitching

Kristin Jackson

Meet Kristin, our Development Director

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a lawyer so my brother and I could open a law firm together (neither of us are lawyers)

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The mission of Wish Granters and why dogs are awesome!

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love to travel, I didn't do it a lot growing up so I am enjoying new adventures to new places!

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

DOGS!!!! I mean cats are awesome too but DOGS! I also do love iguanas and goats!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I truly love all music! If I can dance to it, clothes my eyes and let it wash over me, or feel the beat I am down!

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Reporter - I am far too opinionated to do this job the way it is meant to be done

What is one thing you are really into?

Just ONE? I guess if we are talking right now it would have to be Halloween decorations (especially my 12 foot skeleton) but overall it would be volunteering for Wish Granters.

George Prentice

Meet George, our Morning Edition Host.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I had such intense dreams of travel and I would spend endless hours in the library wanting to know more about places - wonderful and dangerous - that were "out there somewhere." When I was very impressionable I met a man named Jim McKay, who was a world class broadcaster and, at the time, the host of the Olympics on ABC. He was incredibly kind and supportive and assured me that I should pursue journalism.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The joys, challenges, passion and heartbreak of foster care.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Well.... of course, it's movies. New movies, classic movies, great movies....but no, not bad movies.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Always dogs. For years, my lab Harrison was my mentor.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Of course, Curtis Stigers. And I listen to classic soundtracks all day/night long.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Hosting "Edges" or "Fluid Drive" on Boise State Public Radio Music. I guess my music is more... well, mainstream.

What is one thing you are really into?

This is an impossible question....but if I had to say one thing, it would be world class tennis. Wimbledon, in particular.

Samantha Wright

Meet Samantha, our Idaho Matters Senior Producer.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Coordinated.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

English history between the White Ship to the Battle of Bosworth. Or a class on how to make jewelry out of beads with everyone making and walking out with a bracelet, necklace, and earrings.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Reading.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats. “Cats leave paw prints in your heart, forever and always.” – Unknown

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love all kinds of music. For local, I love many of the songs of Rosalie Sorrels, who was a folk pioneer in Idaho.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Soldering. Engineers are the best!

What is one thing you are really into?

I like to collect cookbooks. Even if I don't cook from them.

Sofia Blenkinsop

Meet Sofia, our newsroom intern for summer 2023.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be an actor growing up, as I spent quite a bit of time in dance and musical theatre outside of school.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

I could easily give a 30-minute presentation on Harry Styles' entire discography with no advance preparation.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

When I'm not working, my favorite thing to do is read at home with a cup of tea.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats, 100%. I have nothing against dogs, I've simply grown up with cats and have always felt more of a connection to cats than dogs. My family has one cat at the moment, named Stella.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

One of my favorite local artists is the band Moon Owl's Mages. In terms of genres, I listen to a variety of types of music but mainly pop, rock, and indie/alternative.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I think I would (potentially) be terrible at the more hardware/engineering focused positions; I would have quite a lot to learn about broadcast technology in order to perform that job well.

What is one thing you are really into?

I love collecting vinyl records, and listening to them on my record player at home.

Gemma Gaudette

Meet Gemma, our Idaho Matters Host

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a television news anchor

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Why cooking is easier than baking: baking is precise, it's science. Cooking is creative and there's more room for interpretation.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Traveling... even though I'm an anxious flier, I'll get on a plane for an adventure.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Cats, because our kids have one, his name is Kleenex. That's what happens when you let your children name the family pet.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Anything that's on my oldest son's playlist, which is called "Better than Joey's playlist." That's in reference to our youngest son (Joey) because our oldest, Ben, thinks his musical taste is the best in the family... and he's not wrong.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering- You don't want me to try to fix anything mechanical.

What is one thing you are really into?

I love to read. In fact, we have so many books in our house, that we turned an extra bedroom into a library... and we still ran out of bookshelves.

Lacey Daley

Meet Lacey, our Digital Strategy Manager

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Jane Goodall's apprentice.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Dog food brands – my first job ever was at a pet store ... I worked there for seven years, so safe to say I learned some things that just stuck.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I can spend hours in the garden & often lose track of time and forget to eat dinner.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Dogs, forever and always.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Does the Buffalo Bills shout song count?

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

If I worked in the business office, I'd have constant anxiety that I'd forget to pay a bill or file an invoice or follow a policy & then no one would get paid. Talk about high stakes!

What is one thing you are really into?

Bees!

Murphy Woodhouse

Meet Murphy, our Mountain West News Bureau Reporter.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Anything that allowed for adventures. I have been reasonably successful in this youthful ambition of mine.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The many joys and wonders of the US-Mexico borderlands, and the similarly numerous ways that US coverage of the region makes them difficult to imagine for many people.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Being outside, either with a low heart rate in a hammock with a book or a high heart rate hiking, biking or running.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Pro-dog but not anti-cat. Currently have neither.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

Anything that makes me forget momentarily that I can't dance.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Uffffff.....probably most of them for a while at least. Knowing how much I struggle with my own job at times, I tend to assume that other jobs would be quite a challenge to master.

What is one thing you are really into?

I am really into bikes. IMO, personal transportation technology peaked at two, human-powered wheels.

James Dawson

Meet James, our legislative reporter.

James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A chef! I've been cooking since I was 3.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Fountain pens, leatherworking, music, the inner workings of arcane government agencies

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Make beautiful things out of leather

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

Both dogs and cats!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I love bands from just about every genre, so I’ll just list a few of my favorites to give you a taste: Röyskopp, Broken Social Scene, Anderson .Paak, Gretchen Parlato, Nujabes, Bill Evans, Debussy, Ravel, Sturgill Simpson, and Margo Price

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

I would be terrible at working in the membership department because I’m uncomfortable asking people for money. There’s a reason I’ve never had a sales job!

Richard Rodriguez

Meet Richard, our summer 2022 VOCES Internship of Idaho recipient.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

As a kid, I wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Because the pictures of the universe were beautiful, I wanted to go to those places.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

The sport called Bouldering, which is rock-climbing, but indoors with shorter walls to climb.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

My favorite hobby is I get together with family and friends to play a popular card game called "Magic the Gathering." The card game is fantastic, but my favorite part that keeps me playing is win or lose. I laugh, smile, and spend time with people I love.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely, like an iguana?

The question of dogs or cats is difficult, but I would say dogs. However, I want a conure, a small parrot species. They live for about 25 years, so It's a commitment.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I don't have a favorite local band based out of Idaho, but my favorite genre of music would have to be Rap.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

The job at Boise State Public Radio that I would be terrible at is the business part of the station. I have never enjoyed dealing with numbers, so managing that is my worst nightmare.

What is one thing you're really into?

I love cars. My dad is a mechanic, and I have been around cars all my life. The current vehicle that we have our sights on fixing is our 1969 C20.

Andrew Severance

Meet Andrew, our newsroom intern for the summer of 2022.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I originally wanted to be a filmmaker of some kind.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Why American cities need more public transit. Alternatively, I could spend 30 minutes fanboying over the London Underground or Washington, D.C. Metro.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love cycling, traveling and playing simulator games like Cities: Skylines. I've logged way too many hours of my life in that game ... it's a bit embarrassing.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely?

If I had to choose between dogs and cats, I'd pick dogs 100%. Outside of those, I'd probably go with some kind of shark.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'm personally partial to indie, pop and alternative music – the songs on my playlist are quite the mixed bag.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Audio engineering. It sounds really interesting and I could definitely learn it, but working with massive machines (that I would likely break if I so much as stood near them) can be a bit overwhelming.

Amy Tsourmas

Meet Amy, our visual production intern for the summer of 2022.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An actress or a writer.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Wolf conservation.

What is your favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Sculpting and listening to music.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely?

Both!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'd say jazz or classic rock.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering – science was always my worst subject in school.