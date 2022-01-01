We are BSPR – get to know us!

Some of us you may hear on-air, others you may see online and there's probably a good portion of the staff at Boise State Public Radio you may have never met.

Sure, we've got our staff page with our bios and those help introduce us, but we wanted to peel back the layers even more, like perhaps you're getting to know us over a cup of coffee ☕️ .

Let's introduce you to some of the team so far:

Meet Andrew Severance, our newsroom intern for the summer of 2022.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I originally wanted to be a filmmaker of some kind.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Why American cities need more public transit. Alternatively, I could spend 30 minutes fanboying over the London Underground or Washington, D.C. Metro.

What is you favorite thing to do when you're not working?

I love cycling, traveling and playing simulator games like Cities: Skylines. I've logged way too many hours of my life in that game ... it's a bit embarrassing.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely?

If I had to choose between dogs and cats, I'd pick dogs 100%. Outside of those, I'd probably go with some kind of shark.

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'm personally partial to indie, pop and alternative music – the songs on my playlist are quite the mixed bag.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Audio engineering. It sounds really interesting and I could definitely learn it, but working with massive machines (that I would likely break if I so much as stood near them) can be a bit overwhelming.

Meet Amy Tsourmas, our visual production intern for the summer of 2022.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

An actress or a writer.

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no advance preparation?

Wolf conservation.

What is you favorite thing to do when you're not working?

Sculpting and listening to music.

Ah, the age old question: dogs or cats? Or something else entirely?

Both!

What is your favorite local band or genre of music?

I'd say jazz or classic rock.

What job at Boise State Public Radio do you think you'd be terrible at and why?

Engineering – science was always my worst subject in school.