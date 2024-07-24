Active weather increases wildfire threat potential. Here's what you need to know

The National Weather Service is predicting an active weather pattern developing for Wednesday evening. The storms will mainly be focused on eastern Oregon, western Idaho and Ada County.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the Boise area, with "abundant lighting" and outflow winds between 50 to 70 miles per hour possible.

We're still on track for an active weather evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and shift northeastward towards the Treasure Valley this evening. Strong wind gusts over 50 mph, small hail and flash flooding over burn scars are possible. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/mUT8A7Oy91 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 24, 2024

As a precaution, Idaho Power and the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) have put out information related to the weather. Idaho Power posted on social media that a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) could be necessary to decrease the risk of wildfires. If needed, the outages should start between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Impacted people will be messaged if an outage is necessary or conditions improve. Weather conditions could also affect shutoff timing, and unplanned weather-related outages might happen before the PSPS.

You can check the Idaho Power website or call 1-800-488-6151 for the latest information on outages. Idaho Power also has a list so you can be prepared for power outages.

ACHD has crew members on call for weather-related road issues. The agency says the public should report urgent issues to the Ada County Sheriff's Office through the non-emergency line at 208-377-6790. These issues may include heavy localized flooding, non-working traffic signals, downed trees/branches and damaged or downed signs.

The weather can have an impact on traffic signals if the power does go out. If you come across a traffic signal that isn't working, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. Drivers should go through intersections with caution and keep watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Emergencies like fires, vehicle crashes and injuries should be reported by calling 911.