Why you should stay off muddy trails in the Boise Foothills

On Friday, Jan. 26, four more trails were closed in the Boise Foothills after rain, melting snow and warmer weather turned them into a muddy mess. That’s after seasonal closures to some other trails, which are designed to protect them from long-term damage.

On Monday, the Ridge to Rivers website says that most trails in the mid and lower foothills are muddy and should be avoided.

David Gordon, the Ridge to Rivers trail manager, joined Idaho Matters to tell us what trails are closed and why our soil makes it hard for damaged trails to recover.

