© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2023 tax statements will be sent out early next week
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why you should stay off muddy trails in the Boise Foothills

By Samantha Wright
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
Ridge to Rivers had to close down the Heroes Trail, which starts at the Boise VA, because of the muddy conditions.
Ridge to Rivers
Ridge to Rivers had to close down the Heroes Trail, which starts at the Boise VA, because of the muddy conditions.

On Friday, Jan. 26, four more trails were closed in the Boise Foothills after rain, melting snow and warmer weather turned them into a muddy mess. That’s after seasonal closures to some other trails, which are designed to protect them from long-term damage.

On Monday, the Ridge to Rivers website says that most trails in the mid and lower foothills are muddy and should be avoided.

 David Gordon, the Ridge to Rivers trail manager, joined Idaho Matters to tell us what trails are closed and why our soil makes it hard for damaged trails to recover.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Foothills
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate