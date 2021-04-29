© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
News

Idaho State Fire Marshal Offers Reward For Information On Hailey Arson Fire

Boise State Public Radio | By Rachel Cohen
Published April 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM MDT
Updated April 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT
The site of an arson fire in Hailey.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio
A building in Hailey with several businesses burned down on March 16. Investigators say the cause was arson.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information about an arson fire in Hailey.

Early on the morning of March 16, an entire downtown building was engulfed in flames. Investigators say arson was the cause.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl and Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge stand by the site of a March 16 arson fire in downtown Hailey.
Rachel Cohen
Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl and Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge answer questions about a March 16 arson fire in downtown Hailey.

At the site of the fire on Thursday, Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said the building, co-owned by state Sen. Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum), had been undergoing renovation.

“This is a devastating loss to the community and the owners of this building,” he said. “This building was going to be turned into affordable workforce housing, which is something that’s critically needed in this valley, and now they’re all back to square one.”

The state fire marshal, Knute Sandahl, and the federal Bureau of Tobacco and Firearms have followed up on dozens of leads and none of them have panned out, Sandahl said Thursday. While there were persons of interest at the beginning of the investigation, that’s no longer the case.

“We are at a roadblock right now,” he said, “and that’s why we need the public’s help with this.”

Sandahl said there could be federal charges in this case. To share information, call the Idaho Arson Award Program hotline: 1-877-75-ARSON.

Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She covers the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
