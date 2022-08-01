© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Mobile Tour is coming to Boise! Book your appointment here.
Station News

Boise State Public Radio chosen to host Voces newsroom intern this fall

Boise State Public Radio News
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT
University of Idaho journalism major and Boise State Public Radio newsroom intern, Richard Rodriguez, walks on the Boise State campus wearing a backpack, earbuds and a baseball cap
Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio intern, Richard Rodriguez, will continue his work with the newsroom as a recipient of the Voces Internship of Idaho

The Boise State Public Radio newsroom is thrilled to welcome Richard Rodriguez as the recipient of the fall 2022 Voces Internship of Idaho. Richard started as an intern here this summer reporting and producing audio stories and now, he’ll continue this work as a journalism major senior at the University of Idaho.

“Being an awardee of the Voces Internship means so much to me. It allows me to keep interning at Boise State Public Radio, where I have grown and learned so much,” Richard said. “But above all else, it’s allowing me to continue my journey and dream of becoming a reporter who covers social injustices and diverse issues across America.”

The Voces program was founded by Nicole Foy and Ximena Bustillo, two former Idaho journalists who aim to bring support to young Latino and Latina journalists in Idaho.

As a bilingual reporter and Burley native, Richard will work remotely from North Idaho for the newsroom in the coming months to keep bringing his storytelling skills to our audience.

Tags

Station News JournalismVoces Internship of IdahoStation News