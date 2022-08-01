Boise State Public Radio chosen to host Voces newsroom intern this fall

The Boise State Public Radio newsroom is thrilled to welcome Richard Rodriguez as the recipient of the fall 2022 Voces Internship of Idaho . Richard started as an intern here this summer reporting and producing audio stories and now, he’ll continue this work as a journalism major senior at the University of Idaho.

“Being an awardee of the Voces Internship means so much to me. It allows me to keep interning at Boise State Public Radio, where I have grown and learned so much,” Richard said. “But above all else, it’s allowing me to continue my journey and dream of becoming a reporter who covers social injustices and diverse issues across America.”

🎉🎉Excited to announce our Voces Fall 2022 interns: @uidaho students Monica Carillo-Casas of Hailey and Richard Rodriguez of Burley!! Both showed incredible promise and we are beyond thrilled to see what they do! pic.twitter.com/MKZIclQsOo — Voces Internship of Idaho (@VocesInternship) August 1, 2022

The Voces program was founded by Nicole Foy and Ximena Bustillo , two former Idaho journalists who aim to bring support to young Latino and Latina journalists in Idaho.

As a bilingual reporter and Burley native, Richard will work remotely from North Idaho for the newsroom in the coming months to keep bringing his storytelling skills to our audience.