Suspect in U of I killings arrives in Moscow and is detained in Latah County jail

Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, arrived in Idaho on Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week.

The 28-year-old waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday and was voluntarily transported to Idaho the next day.

Kohberger arrived around 7:30pm mountain time and was transported to Latah County jail, where he will be evaluated, according to a Latah County Sheriff statement.

The affidavit for his arrest -which lays out probable cause- will remain sealed until Kohberger appears in court, as required by Idaho law.

The Washington State University student was apprehended Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania and held without bail at the Monroe County Jail.

In a statement, his family said they were fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Kohberger completed his first semester as a Phd student at WSU’s criminal justice program in December. Its campus is located less than 10 miles from the U of I in Moscow.

According to forensic reports, the victims were likely stabbed in their sleep.

