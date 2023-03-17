COVID in literature: Unpacking standout books about the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has started to make its way into both fiction and nonfiction.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about a few of the standouts.
Book picks from Traci Thomas
Fiction
- “Joan is Okay” by Weike Wang
- “How We Go High in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu
- “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam
- “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
- “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Piccoult
- “COVID Chronicles: A Comics Anthology” edited by Kendra Boileau and Rich Johnson
- “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
- “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
- “Panpocalypse” by Carley Moore
- “Delphi” by Clare Pollard
Nonfiction
- “Intimations: Six Essays” by Zadie Smith
- “Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus” by David Quammen
- “The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide” by Stephen Thrasher
- “Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort During the Time of COVID-19” edited by Jennifer Haupt
- “Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness” by Kristen Radtke
- “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis
- “Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood” by Jessica Grose
- “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” by Alice Wong
- “What Doesn’t Kill You: A Life with Chronic Illness – Lessons from a Body in Revolt” by Tessa Miller
- “The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness” by Meghan O’Rourke
- “The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER” by Thomas Fisher
- “Code Gray: Death, Life, and Uncertainty in the ER” by Farzon Nahvi
- “Every Minute Is a Day: A Doctor, an Emergency Room, and a City Under Siege” by Robert Meyer and Dan Koeppel
