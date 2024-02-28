Thomas Creech's execution canceled, IV line couldn't be established

The execution of Thomas Creech scheduled for Wednesday morning was canceled at 11 a.m. Idaho Department of Correction director Josh Tewalt determined the execution could not happen because the medical team could not establish an IV line.

In a news conference, Tewalt said the medical team did a physical assessment of Creech this morning and believed they would be able to establish IV access. When Creech was in the execution room, Tewalt said the team tried eight times through multiple limbs and appendages to establish that access.

Witnesses from news media said the medical team began trying to get IV access at 10:13 a.m. and it went on for around 45 minutes.

Idaho law allows for execution by lethal injection and firing squad, but Tewalt said the state does not have the facilities to carry out a firing squad style execution at this time.

Creech has been returned to his cell in the F block. Tewalt said that they will allow the death warrant to expire and there is currently no idea for a time frame or next steps moving forward in regards to the execution and death warrant, but that will be discussed in the days ahead.

The Federal Defender Services of Idaho emailed the following statement after the execution was canceled:

We are angered but not surprised that the State of Idaho botched the execution of Thomas Creech today. This is what happens when unknown individuals with unknown training are assigned to carry out an execution. This morning, they tried and failed 10 times to access Tom’s veins in both of his arms and both legs so they could inject him with the State’s mysteriously acquired pentobarbital.



This is precisely the kind of mishap we warned the State and the Courts could happen when attempting to execute one of the country’s oldest death-row inmates in circumstances completely shielded in secrecy despite a well-known history of getting drugs from shady sources. Yesterday, the State called Mr. Creech’s worries “patently absurd” in its motions to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Unfortunately, what is absurd is Idaho’s continuing efforts to kill this harmless old man, who by this point surely has suffered enough.

This morning, the United States Supreme Court denied a last minute petition to have the execution put on hold.

"The application for a stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is denied," the ruling said. "The edition for a writ of certiorari is denied."

In recent months, the Commission of Pardons and Parole denied the 73-year-old’s bid for clemency. Supporters of Creech argued he is an exemplary inmate and his killing would affect the prison staff who have been with him for decades.

Creech has been on death row since he was sentenced for beating a fellow inmate to death with a battery-filled sock in 1981. At the time, he was incarcerated for a 1974 double murder. While in custody, he confessed to several other killings and authorities have linked him to murders in several other states.

Creech is Idaho's longest-serving death row inmate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.