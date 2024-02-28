-
The execution of Thomas Creech scheduled for Wednesday morning was canceled at 11 a.m. Idaho Department of Correction director Josh Tewalt determined the execution could not happen because the medical team could establish an IV line.
Barring a last-minute court intervention, the state is set to execute inmate Thomas Creech by lethal injection Wednesday at 10am at the Idaho State Correctional Institute south of Boise.
Officials say Thomas Creech's spiritual adviser will be allowed to stand next to Creech with a hand on his shoulder during the scheduled Wednesday execution. Creech has been imprisoned since 1974.
The Idaho Supreme Court denied the motion to stay the execution of Thomas Creech, Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate.
Attorneys for death row inmate Thomas Creech are asking for information on the drugs the state plans to use for his execution at the end of the month.
Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate Thomas Creech has been issued a death warrant again.
Thomas Creech, Idaho's longest-serving death row inmate, will remain on death row after a commutation petition was denied by the Commission of Pardons and Parole on Monday.
The State of Idaho issued a death warrant for Idaho’s longest serving death row inmate last week. Now, his attorneys are asking to change his sentence to life without parole.
The State of Idaho issued a death warrant for 73-year-old convicted murderer, Thomas Eugene Creech.