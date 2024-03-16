© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the war in Ukraine has reshaped NATO

Published March 16, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT

More than two years into Russia's war on Ukraine, we take a look at how it's reshaped NATO. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Jack Detsch, a national security correspondent for Foreign Policy.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate