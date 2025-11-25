Spotlighting the Teacher of the Year 

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:04 AM MST

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is embarking on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. And we hear what students at Central Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, had to say about their music teacher, Rachel Marlow, who was named 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Here & Now Newsroom

