'Dead Greg's Recipes' immortalizes the handwritten recipes of a man named Greg

Published November 26, 2025 at 9:54 AM MST

“Dead Greg’s Recipes” is a TikTok and Instagram series hosted by David Zarco and Kevin Abbanato, in which the two cook the handwritten recipes of Abbanato’s late Uncle Greg.

The Hollywood, Florida, roommates have cooked up recipes with wacky names like big Irish chili, salmon candy and a cole slaw salad in a jello mold. Zarco and Abbanato join us to talk about the series and Uncle Greg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

