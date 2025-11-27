Pope Leo XIV embarks on first foreign trip, visiting Turkey and Lebanon
Pope Leo XIV is visiting Lebanon and Turkey for his first trip abroad, where he will push for Middle East peace and highlight the plight of local Christians.
