© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

National Guard member dies from injuries after D.C. shooting

By Brian Mann,
A Martínez
Published November 28, 2025 at 4:52 AM MST

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday in Washington, D.C., died Thursday. The latest on the investigation into the attack.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate