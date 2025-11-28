National Guard member dies from injuries after D.C. shooting
Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday in Washington, D.C., died Thursday. The latest on the investigation into the attack.
Copyright 2025 NPR
