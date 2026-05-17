Cineplexity: the best and worst of wedding movies
In this week's Cineplexity, where we examine life's complexities by talking about cinema, we're taking on the best and worst of the beloved trope of "weddings in the movies."
Copyright 2026 NPR
In this week's Cineplexity, where we examine life's complexities by talking about cinema, we're taking on the best and worst of the beloved trope of "weddings in the movies."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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