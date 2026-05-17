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What scientists are learning about geoengineering from satellite pollution

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Emily Feng
Published May 17, 2026 at 3:45 PM MDT

Professor Eloise Marais from the University College London talks about her research on pollution from satellites and its impact on earth's climate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Henry Larson
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

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