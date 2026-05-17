What scientists are learning about geoengineering from satellite pollution
Professor Eloise Marais from the University College London talks about her research on pollution from satellites and its impact on earth's climate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Professor Eloise Marais from the University College London talks about her research on pollution from satellites and its impact on earth's climate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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