U.S. soccer captain looks ahead to World Cup
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.