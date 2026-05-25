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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

U.S. soccer captain looks ahead to World Cup

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Jeffrey PierrePatrick Jarenwattananon
Published May 25, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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