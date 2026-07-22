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Historic hub of south Lebanon badly damaged in war with Israel

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:58 PM MDT

Israeli attacks have left a historic hub of Lebanon's south, Nabatiyeh, in ruins — despite a three-month old ceasefire and security talks between the nations.

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Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

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