Historic hub of south Lebanon badly damaged in war with Israel
Israeli attacks have left a historic hub of Lebanon's south, Nabatiyeh, in ruins — despite a three-month old ceasefire and security talks between the nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israeli attacks have left a historic hub of Lebanon's south, Nabatiyeh, in ruins — despite a three-month old ceasefire and security talks between the nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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