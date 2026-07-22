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How a Northwest tribe and an endangered sea creature are helping each other

KUOW | By John Ryan
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT

Scientists are starting to reintroduce a 20-legged predator to kelp beds off Washington state after an underwater pandemic nearly wiped it out.

Copyright 2026 KUOW
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All Things Considered
John Ryan
Year started with KUOW: 2009

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