Plas Johnson, the saxophone behind 'The Pink Panther,' dies at 94
Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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