© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plas Johnson, the saxophone behind 'The Pink Panther,' dies at 94

NPR | By Zephyr Weinreich,
Jason FullerJanaya Williams
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:58 PM MDT

Plas Johnson, the saxophonist behind "The Pink Panther Theme," has died at 94. We remember the Hollywood session legend whose playing shaped decades of music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Zephyr Weinreich
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Janaya Williams

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate