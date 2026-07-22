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Spain superfan Javier Bardem talks about rooting for his team at the World Cup

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

Actor Javier Bardem attended just about every match Spain played at this year's World Cup, including their victory in the championship game.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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