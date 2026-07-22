Spain superfan Javier Bardem talks about rooting for his team at the World Cup
Actor Javier Bardem attended just about every match Spain played at this year's World Cup, including their victory in the championship game.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Actor Javier Bardem attended just about every match Spain played at this year's World Cup, including their victory in the championship game.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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