© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee farmers pivot to other crops as looming federal ban on hemp approaches

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

In some states, farmers must adjust to changes in the Farm Bill that closed a loophole they used to grow hemp for use in THC products.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
Tags
Morning Edition
Marianna Bacallao

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate