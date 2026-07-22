Tennessee farmers pivot to other crops as looming federal ban on hemp approaches
In some states, farmers must adjust to changes in the Farm Bill that closed a loophole they used to grow hemp for use in THC products.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
In some states, farmers must adjust to changes in the Farm Bill that closed a loophole they used to grow hemp for use in THC products.
Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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