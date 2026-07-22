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Why the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a nuclear agreement

NPR | By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Christopher Harland-DunawayJuana Summers
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:58 PM MDT

NPR has confirmed a deal that would allow the U.S. to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and allow the country to begin enriching uranium for civilian use.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

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