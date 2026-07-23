Former State Department official on the implications of the U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Daniel Benaim, a former State Department official who worked on Gulf issues, about the U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Daniel Benaim, a former State Department official who worked on Gulf issues, about the U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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