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Israel will hold elections this fall. Gadi Eisenkott could be the next prime minister

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn

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