Israel will hold elections this fall. Gadi Eisenkott could be the next prime minister
Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Gadi Eisenkott has emerged as a leading contender to be Israel's next prime minister and the strongest challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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