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Trump signs executive order reducing the number of recommended childhood vaccines

WBUR
Published August 11, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the reduction of recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11.

The order also recommends that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine be separated into individual shots and spread out across multiple visits.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Dr. Aaron Milstone, a professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Infectious Diseases, about this latest order.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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