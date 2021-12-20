Idaho's Chef Doughty shares holiday cooking secrets (something savory and something sweet)

James Beard Foundation Award-winner and owner of the gone-but-fondly-remembered Doughty’s Restaurant, Joyce Doughty has spent the past several years sharing her gastronomical secrets with home cooks through her bestselling cookbooks. Her latest, "The Chef Within," includes a bit of everything.

Doughty visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the savory – specifically, the all-important testing of “doneness” when it comes to a holiday roast, and what she calls the “phenomenon of carry-over cooking time.”

“You've got all this energy, and all your juices have been sort of forced to the center of the meat. And that resting period allows those juices to settle back into the rest of the piece of meat, so that juiciness goes back to all corners and not just right there in the center.”

In part two of their conversation, Doughty shares her tips on the “French Technique” to make the perfect caramel sauce.

“It's always safest to under undercook that caramel color. Because once you add the cream and the butter, you can always cook it a little longer on top of the stove with all those ingredients and get it to more of a richer tone.”

