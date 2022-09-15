¡Viva México! 'El Grito' will usher Mexican Independence festivities in Idaho

Expats are getting ready to celebrate Mexican Independence day on Thursday, with the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho hosting a celebration in Nampa.

On September 16, 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo rang the Dolores Bell as a call to arms against Spanish rule. Whether in Mexico or abroad, every year the Mexican community gathers the day before the anniversary to recreate El Grito - the shout - by ringing bells and cheering ¡Viva México!

Carlos Alcázar is the private secretary to the head consul in Idaho. He says as the Hispanic population continues to grow in the US, it’s important for expats to maintain a connection with their culture.

“It's always beautiful to lead things that will bring you back to Mexico when you're afar,” he said. "Everybody on those days feels more their Mexican blood, their Mexican heritage, their families."

After the ceremony, there will be music, dancing and yes, lots of food.

“We celebrate like we all know in Mexico,” Alcázar added. “We have nice food, Mexican food, of course. And you know, why not a lot of tequila.”

The consulate invites anyone in the community to join the festivities. Doors open at 6 p.m., with El Grito scheduled to start at 8:30.