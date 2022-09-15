© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture

¡Viva México! 'El Grito' will usher Mexican Independence festivities in Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published September 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
A Spanish language flyer invites people to join El Grito de Independencia 2022 at the Centro Cultural Hispano de Idaho. The colors match the Mexican Flag, green-red-white. An illustration of a couple dancing is on the bottom left.
Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.
The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho is hosting and evening of dancing, music and food to celebrate Mexican Independence 2022.

Expats are getting ready to celebrate Mexican Independence day on Thursday, with the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho hosting a celebration in Nampa.

On September 16, 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo rang the Dolores Bell as a call to arms against Spanish rule. Whether in Mexico or abroad, every year the Mexican community gathers the day before the anniversary to recreate El Grito - the shout - by ringing bells and cheering ¡Viva México!

Carlos Alcázar is the private secretary to the head consul in Idaho. He says as the Hispanic population continues to grow in the US, it’s important for expats to maintain a connection with their culture.

“It's always beautiful to lead things that will bring you back to Mexico when you're afar,” he said. "Everybody on those days feels more their Mexican blood, their Mexican heritage, their families."

After the ceremony, there will be music, dancing and yes, lots of food.

“We celebrate like we all know in Mexico,” Alcázar added. “We have nice food, Mexican food, of course. And you know, why not a lot of tequila.”

The consulate invites anyone in the community to join the festivities. Doors open at 6 p.m., with El Grito scheduled to start at 8:30.

Arts & Culture Canyon CountyMexicoHispanic Cultural Center of IdahoHispanic
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta