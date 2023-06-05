KIN chef Kris Komori wins prestigious James Beard award

Boise chef Kris Komori took home the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mountain Region Monday night. Komori is the chef at KIN in downtown Boise.

"Who in this room thought someone from Idaho would be up here? Oh, I didn't, that's for sure," said Komori during his speech at the award ceremony in Chicago.

Komori was one of four Treasure Valley chefs nominated to win the prestigious honor. Other chefs in the category came from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

Komori has been a semi-finalist to win the award five times. According to the KIN website, the whole staff went to Chicago to help Komori accept the award.

"We are incredibly lucky to have such a group of people that pour their heart and soul into a place that others would just call a job. You know, they are genuine and thoughtful and beautifully unique. So this is for you."