Four Treasure Valley chefs are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST
Restaurant and Chef Semi-Finalists written with white letters on a black background with scallions.
James Beard Foundation

Four Treasure Valley chefs in the Mountain region are semifinalists for the James Beard Awards. The James Beards Awards are considered to be among one of the most prestigious honors in the nation, according to a news release.

Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and new this year, outstanding bakery. Nominees will be narrowed down to the finalist list on March 29 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Local chefs in the Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY) category are:

Ansotegui, Komori and Alamilla were also nominated as semifinalists in 2022 for the Mountain region Best Chef category, along with Khatera Shams of Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe under the outstanding baker category.

