As Hanukkah celebrations begin, an Idaho Rabbi prays for Light and Peace

On Thursday, Jews across the world will be celebrating the first day of Hanukkah. Rabbi Dan Fink of the Ahavath Beth Israel congregation in Boise shared what the festivities mean to the Jewish community around the world and right here in Idaho.

Celebrated over the course of eight days, Hanukkah is one of the most popular Jewish religious observances. Also known as the festival of light, the custom is to light a candle each night, progressively lighting up the home with each new flame added to the menorah.

“It's a time of kindling light when the world is very, very dark outside,” Fink said, adding that in moments of darkness, celebrating is particularly important. “We're also reminded that it's a fragile blessing and we have to work hard to keep it. And in a time of conflict in Israel and Gaza, it's a time when we pray for light and for peace.”

Fink says Hanukkah is an opportunity to come together in community, and be a source of strength and comfort to one another.

“It's a time of sweetness and of celebration,” he added, “and we need times of sweetness and celebration.”

And of course, food plays an important role in the festivities. While there are a lot of different traditions, latkes - or fried potato pancakes - are traditionally eaten during the celebration.

“Hanukkah and Idaho are made for one another!” Fink said joyfully. “Where better than the state of potatoes to celebrate Hanukkah. We are the epicenter of Hanukkah food everywhere around the United States. They're using Idaho potatoes to make latkes for Hanukkah, so a little bit of Idaho goes everywhere during Hanukkah.”

Hanukkah celebrations start on Thursday evening and will run through Friday, Dec. 15.