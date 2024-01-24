© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Three Idaho chefs nominated as 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:22 PM MST
James Beard Foundation

Three chefs from across Idaho have been named as semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Mountain region category. The James Beards Awards are considered to be among one of the most prestigious honors in the nation, according to a news release.

Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and outstanding bakery. Nominees will be narrowed down to the finalist list on April 3 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The Best Chef: Mountain region includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The Idaho chefs who have been named as semifinalists in this category are:

This is not Anstoegui's or Alamilla's first time making it as semifinalists for the James Beard Award in this category. Last year, Kris Komori of KIN won the first James Beard Award for Idaho.

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.
