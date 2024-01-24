Three Idaho chefs nominated as 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Three chefs from across Idaho have been named as semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Mountain region category. The James Beards Awards are considered to be among one of the most prestigious honors in the nation, according to a news release.

Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and outstanding bakery. Nominees will be narrowed down to the finalist list on April 3 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The Best Chef: Mountain region includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The Idaho chefs who have been named as semifinalists in this category are:



Dan Ansotegui of Ansots in Boise

Ben Barlow and Heather Logan of Stanley Supper Club in Stanley

Salvador Alamilla of Amano in Caldwell

This is not Anstoegui's or Alamilla's first time making it as semifinalists for the James Beard Award in this category. Last year, Kris Komori of KIN won the first James Beard Award for Idaho.

