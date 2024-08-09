Boise Soul Food Festival showcases annual celebration for African American culture in downtown Boise

Featuring 95 vendors, this year’s Boise Soul Food Festival is again showcasing the arts and talents of Idaho’s African American community.

The Idaho Black Community Alliance is the fiscal sponsor of the festival.

“We have such a diverse mix of people. Soul food is more about food for the soul, but it's also about each and every culture that we represent,” said IBCA founder Trish Walker.

She said there will be different versions of soul food like Caribbean and Jamaican cuisines and local artists that will be playing funk and R&B music. Walker says she wants this event to build community.

“We just love for people to just come and just to experience something that they've never experienced. Or if you have experienced, you can enjoy it again. Bring a friend and just enjoy having a good time as a community,” Walker said.

The festival runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Julia Davis Park.