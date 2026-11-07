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A Nat King Cole Christmas - Keith Anderson and the Band

A Nat King Cole Christmas - Keith Anderson and the Band

Join the Idaho Black Community Alliance for an unforgettable evening of holiday music featuring Keith Anderson & The Band performing the timeless Christmas classics made famous by Nat King Cole.

Featuring Todd Dunnigan, Lawson Hill, Alexander Hicks, Troy Ferguson, and special guest E.L. Anderson.

December 18, 2026
7:00 PM
Mountain View Community Fellowship Church
3000 N Esquire Drive, Boise, ID 83704

Tickets Advance: $23 per person | $45 per couple
At the Door: $25 per person

Celebrate the season with beautiful music, cherished memories, and holiday cheer. Purchase tickets and learn more at IdahoBCA.org.

Tickets: https://ectownusa.net/members/calendar/calendar_detail.php?eventid=27734

Mountain View Community Fellowship
$23 - $45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Black Community Alliance
2089216407
events@idahobca.com
Idaho Black Community Alliance

Artist Group Info

Keith Anderson
brothainboise@gmail.com
Mountain View Community Fellowship
3000 N Esquire Drive
Boise, Idaho 83704
2084846280
kwalker@idahobca.org
https://idahobca.org