A Nat King Cole Christmas - Keith Anderson and the Band
A Nat King Cole Christmas - Keith Anderson and the Band
Join the Idaho Black Community Alliance for an unforgettable evening of holiday music featuring Keith Anderson & The Band performing the timeless Christmas classics made famous by Nat King Cole.
Featuring Todd Dunnigan, Lawson Hill, Alexander Hicks, Troy Ferguson, and special guest E.L. Anderson.
December 18, 2026
7:00 PM
Mountain View Community Fellowship Church
3000 N Esquire Drive, Boise, ID 83704
Tickets Advance: $23 per person | $45 per couple
At the Door: $25 per person
Celebrate the season with beautiful music, cherished memories, and holiday cheer. Purchase tickets and learn more at IdahoBCA.org.
Tickets: https://ectownusa.net/members/calendar/calendar_detail.php?eventid=27734
Mountain View Community Fellowship
$23 - $45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Black Community Alliance
2089216407
events@idahobca.com
Artist Group Info
Keith Anderson
brothainboise@gmail.com
Mountain View Community Fellowship
3000 N Esquire DriveBoise, Idaho 83704
2084846280
kwalker@idahobca.org