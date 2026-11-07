A Nat King Cole Christmas - Keith Anderson and the Band

Join the Idaho Black Community Alliance for an unforgettable evening of holiday music featuring Keith Anderson & The Band performing the timeless Christmas classics made famous by Nat King Cole.

Featuring Todd Dunnigan, Lawson Hill, Alexander Hicks, Troy Ferguson, and special guest E.L. Anderson.

December 18, 2026

7:00 PM

Mountain View Community Fellowship Church

3000 N Esquire Drive, Boise, ID 83704

Tickets Advance: $23 per person | $45 per couple

At the Door: $25 per person

Celebrate the season with beautiful music, cherished memories, and holiday cheer. Purchase tickets and learn more at IdahoBCA.org.

Tickets: https://ectownusa.net/members/calendar/calendar_detail.php?eventid=27734

